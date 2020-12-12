The Copperas Cove City Council will meet Tuesday to canvass the results of the runoff for Place 6.
On Tuesday, Vonya Hart was declared the unofficial winner with 594 votes, or 57%, to Theresa “Terri” Deans’ 443 votes, or 43%.
Deans and Hart were the top two vote-getters from the Nov. 3 election, but neither obtained 50% of the votes in that election, forcing the runoff.
If the results remain the same after canvassing, Hart will be sworn in during a workshop at 5 p.m. Jan. 5.
