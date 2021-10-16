The Copperas Cove City Council could make a decision on how much more water rights the city should purchase from Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 as early as Tuesday.
During the regular meeting, the council is expected to continue a discussion it had during a workshop at its last meeting on Oct. 5.
Currently, the city of Copperas Cove is under contract with WCID-1 to receive its treated water from the Belton Lake Water Treatment Plant.
Ricky Garrett, general manager of WCID-1, told the council on Oct. 5 that it could commit to an additional 3 million to 10 million gallons per day since the recent opening of the Stillhouse Lake Water Treatment Plant.
City leaders said that depending on the projection used, the city’s current capacity could only support growth of the city for approximately six to 10 years.
Other agenda items
Also on the agenda, the council is expected to:
- Consider and take action on purchasing the Routeware system to install in Solid Waste trucks, which is designed to enhance customer service and streamline the collection process, while optimizing revenue through automation.
- Consider and take action on allowing the city manager to execute a $283,000 contract with M.K. Painting, Inc. for the Turkey Run one-million gallon steel ground storage tank rehabilitation project.
A workshop meeting will precede the regular meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The regular meeting will follow at 6 p.m. or 10 minutes after the conclusion of the workshop.
Seating is available for the public at the meeting at the council chambers, 508 S. Second St.
Meetings can be viewed on Spectrum Channel 10, and they are also streamed live on the city’s YouTube page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.