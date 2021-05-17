The Copperas Cove City Council will meet Tuesday to take care of city-related matters.
Among the items to be discussed include the potential approval of City Manager Ryan Haverlah to enter into agreements with two firms for the design of two separate projects.
First, the council will consider authorizing Haverlah to execute a professional services agreement with Jones-Heroy & Associates, Inc. (JHA) for the design and construction-phase services for the South Main Street vitrified clay pipe (VCP) replacement project.
The project would replace 3,000 linear feet of aging clay pipe to reduce inflow and infiltration, root intrusion and pipe cracking to wastewater pipes.
The professional services agreement, which would include easement acquisition support, surveying, engineering, bidding and construction administrative services, would cost the city $120,200.
Park restrooms
The other agreement would be with G. Hyatt Construction, Inc. for the design/build process of the Copperas Cove City Park restroom project.
In accordance with the Texas Government Code, the city is required to hire an engineer or architect to oversee the design/build process.
The agreement would cost the city a total of $144,450, according to the pending contract.
Also included on the agenda are six public hearings to amend future land use maps for three separate portions of land within the city.
A workshop prior to the regular meeting begins at 5 p.m., and the regular meeting begins at 6 p.m. or 10 minutes after conclusion of the workshop.
Minimal seating is available for the public at the council chambers, 508 S. Second St. Those unable to attend in-person can call in to 888-475-4499 using the meeting ID: 986 602 9818. The pass code is 254 547 4221.
Meetings can be viewed on Spectrum Channel 10, and they are also streamed live on the city’s YouTube page.
