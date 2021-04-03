The second phase of designing a drainage improvement project in Copperas Cove may begin soon.
City council members on Tuesday will consider approving City Manager Ryan Haverlah to execute a professional services agreement with Mitchell & Associates, Inc., a Killeen-based company, for the design and construction-phase services for the Hardeman Street and MLK Boulevard Drainage Improvements project.
The project was identified in the most recent Drainage Master Plan, the agenda item states.
Martin Luther King Boulevard has been susceptible to routine flooding. Hardeman Street compounds the flooding due to upstream runoff from near the Copperas Cove Junior High School, according to the city.
The projects are currently part of the 2020-2024 Capital Improvement Plan, and funding is available in the drainage department budget.
Mitchell & Associates has completed the first phase of the project, which involved developing an appropriate course of action to develop a proposed scope of services for the design of the project, the agenda states.
If approved, the professional services agreement will cost $95,000, which is available in the current fiscal year’s operating budget.
Some other topics to be discussed include consideration and action on amending the Personnel Improvement Plan for FY 2021-2025, the Capital Outlay Plan for FY 2021-2025 and an update of the Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation.
A workshop begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday, and the regular meeting begins at 6 p.m. or 10 minutes after conclusion of the workshop.
Minimal seating is available for the public at the council chambers, 508 S. Second St. Those unable to attend in-person can call in to 888-475-4499 using the meeting ID: 986 602 9818. The passcode is 254 547 4221.
Meetings can be viewed on Spectrum Channel 10, and they are also streamed live on the city’s YouTube page.
