During a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, the Copperas Cove City Council is expected to take action on the possible establishment of a new committee.
For consideration is the Building Code Review Committee, which will be to review Chapter 4 “Buildings, Construction, and Related Activities” of the city’s code of ordinances.
The purpose of the committee is to provide recommendations for updates to the chapter in the regulation of land use, structures, businesses, and related activities to promote the public health, safety, morals, or general welfare and protecting and preserving places and areas of historical, cultural, or architectural importance and significance, the city explained in the agenda item.
If established, the committee would consist of seven members, preferably having a background in business or experience in land development, building, construction, architecture, engineering or real estate, the agenda item read.
If established, the committee would meet at least once per year on or before July 1.
Also on the agenda are:
A second public hearing to amend the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 budget
Nominating candidates to serve on the Lampasas Central Appraisal District Board of Directors
During a workshop prior to the meeting, the council is expected to have a discussion on water supply options for the city.
The workshop meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The regular meeting will follow at 6 p.m. or 10 minutes after the conclusion of the workshop.
Seating is available for the public at the meeting at the council chambers, 508 S. Second St.
Meetings can be viewed on Spectrum Channel 10, and they are also streamed live on the city’s YouTube page.
