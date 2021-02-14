The Copperas Cove City Council will hear a request from the city to renew a contract with FleetCor Technologies Operating Company, LLC for off-premise fuel supply and fuel management services.
Copperas Cove’s current contract, which was signed in 2017, expires at the end of February.
As part of the contract, FleetCor, which does business as Fuelman, provides 160 fuel cards across 28 city departments. Each city employee also receives a personal identification number for fuel services.
City employees can use the fuel card at any store within the Fuelman network, including Corner Store, Stripes, Valero and Exxon.
There are 10 partnering fuel sites within the city of Copperas Cove and a total of 18 within Coryell County.
For the current budget, the city has budgeted $2.63 per gallon for gasoline, $3 per gallon for premium gasoline and $3.12 per gallon for diesel.
The new contract would have a slight increase for the service margin fee, which would result in an estimated increase of $5,425 in fuel costs across all departments.
The amount is within the amount per gallon budgeted for the current fiscal year.
During the workshop prior to the meeting, Public Works Director Scott Osburn will present the council with an update on the city’s recycling program.
A workshop begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday, and the regular meeting begins at 6 p.m. or 10 minutes after conclusion of the workshop.
Minimal seating is available for the public at the council chambers, 508 S. Second St. Those unable to attend in-person can call in to 888-475-4499 using the meeting ID: 986 602 9818. The passcode is 254 547 4221.
Meetings can be viewed on Spectrum Channel 10, and they are also streamed live on the city’s YouTube page.
