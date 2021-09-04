Repairs to roads damaged due to Winter Storm Uri in February have happened across Copperas Cove since the historic storm ended, some of which were too extensive to be repaired “in-house” by the city’s Streets Department.
During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, council members will consider a contract for $651,761.05 to be awarded to Texas Materials Group, Inc. to complete repairs to more than 17,000 square yards of roadway.
The scope of the project expected to be awarded to Texas Materials Group will include repairs to Big Divide Road, Colorado Drive, Freedom Lane, Ogletree Pass and Skyline Drive.
The winter storm roadway repairs project is proposed to be funded from the Street Maintenance Fund.
Tiered water rates?
In other business, during a workshop preceding the regular meeting, council members will review and discuss the possibility of tiered water utility rates in the city.
Tiered water utility rates would result in customers being charged for the water they use — the higher the usage, the higher the bill and vice versa.
In March, the council tabled a discussion of tiered rates to September.
On Sept. 1, 2020, City Council adopted changes to the water utility rates including an increase to the monthly base rate, decrease to the volumetric rates, and removal of the senior discount.
The workshop meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The regular meeting will follow at 6 p.m. or 10 minutes after the conclusion of the workshop.
Seating is available for the public at the meeting at the council chambers, 508 S. Second St.
Meetings can be viewed on Spectrum Channel 10, and they are also streamed live on the city’s YouTube page.
