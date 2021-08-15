The Copperas Cove City Council is expected to hear a proposed project from the Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation that the council tabled last week during Tuesday’s regular council meeting.
The nearly $1 million path could go between the Constitution Apartments and single-family housing.
EDC Director Jonas Titas told the council last week that he believes the walking path would serve two purposes — make The Narrows Business and Technology Park more marketable and help drainage issues that nearby residents have expressed concerns about.
The council tabled the item last week, with a handful of members saying they want more time to think about it and more time to learn more about the drainage issues the project is intended to fix.
Other council members, as well as Police Chief Eddie Wilson, expressed safety and security concerns of the projected walking trail.
If approved, Choice Builders LLC of Temple will construct the trail.
Other items on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting include:
Consideration and action on establishing a registration program for foreclosed or vacant properties as well as short-term rental properties
Consideration and action on an Interlocal Governmental Agreement for sharing use of athletic facilities between the Parks and Recreation Department and Copperas Cove ISD
A workshop meeting will precede the regular meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The regular meeting will follow at 6 p.m. or 10 minutes after the conclusion of the workshop.
Seating is available for the public at the meeting at the council chambers, 508 S. Second St. Those unable to attend in-person can call in to 888-475-4499 using the meeting ID: 986 602 9818. The pass code is 254 547 4221.
Meetings can be viewed on Spectrum Channel 10, and they are also streamed live on the city’s YouTube page.
