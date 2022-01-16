The future of the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program in regards to its status and relationship with the city of Copperas Cove is a bit uncertain.
During a discussion that will begin in a workshop and carry over into the regular meeting on Tuesday, the Copperas Cove City Council is expected to decide that future, with one option being to establish it as an official city organization with city council oversight.
The program’s status with the city came into question during the Jan. 4 meeting when City Manager Ryan Haverlah presented an item to the council to receive direction on the possible construction of a building to house the program’s parade float and the program’s status.
During that meeting, the council was decidedly split on its feelings toward the program’s status with the city, with the phrase “public purpose” coming up multiple times throughout the discussion.
All council members were appreciative of the work the program has done for the city, but not all were convinced the city could establish the program as a city organization.
Since 2014, titleholders in the program have amassed a total of 48,655 volunteer hours, according to the program’s volunteer director, Wendy Sledd. The program has also raised several tens of thousands of dollars for various programs, including securing $50,000 that will go to a sponsorship for a future dog park if the city council agrees to do so. The discussion of the potential dog park sponsorship will continue.
Other annual events have raised money for various charities.
Currently, the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program exists as an activity of the city with no city council-authorized guidance and falls under Haverlah’s guidance.
Three options facing the city council on Tuesday will be to either encourage the program to become its own legal entity, encourage the program to collaborate with another entity to be the program’s fiduciary agent or to establish the program in the city organization by city council action.
In the workshop, prior to the beginning of the discussion of the program, the titleholders will be present to receive recognition for their presidential service awards.
The workshop meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the city’s technology building, 508 S. Second St., Copperas Cove. The regular meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. or 10 minutes after the conclusion of the workshop.
To view the agenda and all attached documents in advance, go to https://bit.ly/3qvMfg0.
