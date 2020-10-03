In response to a request by Councilman Fred Chavez at the Sept. 15 council meeting to look at utility bill delinquencies, the Copperas Cove City Council will discuss the possibility of suspending water and utility rate disconnections.
The agenda item states that Tuesday’s action will be a discussion only.
“City staff recommends City Council discuss delinquencies and water service disconnections,” the agenda item said.
In December 2019, the Copperas Cove Utility Administration suspended service disconnections for non-payment after the sudden discontinuance of Fathom, a Colorado-based business that handled the utility billing, collection and customer service for the city.
The city resumed disconnections of utility services for non-payment in July.
Utility bills and utility rates have been a hot topic in Copperas Cove for quite some time. The city’s new fee schedule, approved by the council on Sept. 1, went into effect Thursday. The new schedule increased the base rates for utilities, as well as eliminated the senior discount.
During the workshop ahead of the Sept. 15 meeting, the council began preliminary discussions about a possible donation system for anyone requesting assistance with utility bills to benefit from.
The workshop begins at 5 p.m., and the regular meeting begins at 6 p.m. or 10 minutes after conclusion of the workshop.
Minimal seating is available for the public at the council chambers, 508 S. Second St. Those unable to attend in-person can call in to 888-475-4499 using the meeting ID: 986 602 9818.
Meetings are also streamed live on the city’s YouTube page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.