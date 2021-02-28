As a result of the effects of Winter Storm Uri from Feb. 14-20, the city of Copperas Cove has nixed plumbing permit fees for plumbing repairs such as a broken water pipe.
In Tuesday’s meeting, the Copperas Cove City Council will discuss and provide direction to City Manager Ryan Haverlah on actions related to plumbing repairs and billed water usage as a result of impacts from the winter storm.
The agenda for the meeting has been published on the city’s website.
For this item, the city said, “A question has arisen in some discussions: What is the City of Copperas Cove going to do to help its residents as a result of the storm impacts?”
To assist in the mitigation efforts, the city has compiled a list of various resources for residents to access.
Among them include receiving assistance from homeowner/renter insurance, applying for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits from the Texas Health and Human Services to replace ruined groceries and applying for individual Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance from www.disasterassistance.gov.
During the workshop prior to the meeting, Public Works Director Scott Osburn will present the council with an update on the city’s recycling program.
The workshop begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday, and the regular meeting begins at 6 p.m. or 10 minutes after conclusion of the workshop.
Minimal seating is available for the public at the council chambers, 508 S. Second St. Those unable to attend in-person can call in to 888-475-4499 using the meeting ID: 986 602 9818. The passcode is 254 547 4221.
Meetings can be viewed on Spectrum Channel 10, and they are also streamed live on the city’s YouTube page.
