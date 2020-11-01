Cove council to discuss annexation of portion of county road

A portion of Lutheran Church Road, currently maintained by Coryell County, may be annexed by the city of Copperas Cove.
The first of two public hearings discussing the annexation will take place Tuesday evening during the Copperas Cove City Council meeting.
During a July 27 meeting, the Coryell County Commissioners’ Court voted to request the city annex the portion of Lutheran Church Road that extends 5,782 feet — including 8.9 acres of land — in a northerly direction from the western Extra Territorial Jurisdiction of Copperas Cove.
A landowner adjacent to the portion of the road has requested a voluntary annexation by the city of Copperas Cove, according to a county resolution attached to the agenda packet.
The second public hearing will take place Nov. 17, and action can take place as early as a special council meeting scheduled for Dec. 8.
The workshop begins at 5 p.m., and the regular meeting begins at 6 p.m. or 10 minutes after conclusion of the workshop.
If the annexation is approved in December, the city would take over maintenance responsibilities from the county.
Minimal seating is available for the public at the council chambers, 508 S. Second St. Those unable to attend in-person can call in to 888-475-4499 using the meeting ID: 986 602 9818.
Meetings can be watched on Spectrum Channel 10. They are also streamed live on the city’s YouTube page.
