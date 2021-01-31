Copperas Cove may soon have a pavement condition assessment conducted to help facilitate the development of a five-year pavement maintenance plan.
The Copperas Cove City Council will discuss and possibly approve City Manager Ryan Haverlah to enter into contract in the amount of $148,551 with Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam Inc. (LAN) to complete the study.
Hossein Roshani, project manager for LAN, briefed the council during the Jan. 5 workshop on the scope of the study.
LAN would analyze the nearly 150 centerline miles of road in Copperas Cove and rate them with a Pavement Condition Index (PCI) that would range from 0-95. The lower the number, the higher the level of deterioration of the road.
Each PCI has recommended preservation techniques, ranging from crack sealing for roads with a PCI between 90-95, to a total reconstruction for roads with a PCI between 0-40.
The subsequent pavement maintenance plan would make use of the one-eighth of 1 cent sales tax revenue that is specifically earmarked for street maintenance projects, which was approved by voters in 2016 and 2020.
The Copperas Cove Public Works Street Department has been emphasizing preventive maintenance activities to extend the life of roads and save taxpayer money.
A slurry seal treatment could extend the functional life of a street by approximately five to six years at a cost of $6 per square yard, whereas a complete reconstruction would cost approximately $121 per square yard, according to the background on the agenda item.
A workshop begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday, and the regular meeting begins at 6 p.m. or 10 minutes after conclusion of the workshop.
Minimal seating is available for the public at the council chambers, 508 S. Second St. Those unable to attend in-person can call in to 888-475-4499 using the meeting ID: 986 602 9818. The passcode is 254 547 4221.
Meetings can be viewed on Spectrum Channel 10, and they are also streamed live on the city’s YouTube page.
