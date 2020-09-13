Copperas Cove utility bills, a topic of discussion since May, is not going away anytime soon.
Two weeks after the city council voted to nix the senior citizen discount for legal reasons, the city will bring forward a discussion of a possible donation system during a workshop Tuesday evening.
Implementation of a possible donation system, to offset utility bill costs, was brought up in August. Tuesday’s discussion will be the first as City Manager Ryan Haverlah seeks direction from the council.
During the regular meeting, the council will hear 14 items, including a request to enter a contract with Phoenix Fabricators for the construction of the elevated 750,000-gallon storage tank on Rattlesnake Mountain.
The proposed contract would cost the city $2.466 million.
The elevated storage tank, which would replace Rattlesnake Mountain Standpipe (670,000 gallon capacity), was initially put on the 2015-2019 Capital Improvement Project plan.
Also on the agenda, the council will hear a request to enter into contract with AmeriVet Enterprises, LLC in the amount of $214,543.86 for improvements to the Utilities Administration building, 305 S. Main St.
Improvements will include mobilization and demobilization, electrical and mechanical work, plumbing and foundational work and additional interior and exterior work.
The workshop begins at 5 p.m., and the regular meeting begins at 6 p.m. or 10 minutes after conclusion of the workshop.
Minimal seating is available for the public at the council chambers, 508 S. Second St. Those unable to attend in-person can call in to 888-475-4499 using the meeting ID: 986 602 9818.
Meetings are also streamed live on the city’s YouTube page.
