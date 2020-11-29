At the request of the Texas Department of Transportation, the Copperas Cove City Council may approve a reduction of the speed limit along Business Highway 190 for the distance and duration of the improvement project that begins Monday.
TxDOT recommended a speed limit of 35 mph — down from 40 — for the entire distance of the project.
Crews from TTG Utilities of Gatesville will work on constructing a sidewalk on the south side of the road, construct a median and convert the westbound outside lane to a shared-use lane for vehicles and bicycles.
The project will go from Constitution Drive to Avenue D, a distance of 1.219 miles.
Work is expected to be complete in summer 2022.
Also on the agenda, the council will hear a discussion about possibly amending the Texas Municipal Retirement System (TMRS) Plan for the City of Copperas Cove.
City Manager Ryan Haverlah will also present slight revisions to the city’s vision and mission statements for approval by the council.
A workshop begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday, and the regular meeting begins at 6 p.m. or 10 minutes after conclusion of the workshop.
Minimal seating is available for the public at the council chambers, 508 S. Second St. Those unable to attend in-person can call in to 888-475-4499 using the meeting ID: 986 602 9818. The passcode is 254 547 4221.
Meetings can be viewed on Spectrum Channel 10, and they are also streamed live on the city’s YouTube page.
