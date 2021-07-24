The Copperas Cove City Council is expected to meet in a special workshop Tuesday to discuss the tax rate for Fiscal Year 2021-2022.
Currently, residents are assessed a rate of 78.65 cents per $100 valuation, which the council ultimately adopted on Aug. 4, 2020.
It is the same tax rate as it was in 2019-2020.
During Tuesday’s meeting, the council is expected to hear a presentation that outlines the impact of various tax rates, including the current one as well as the no-new-revenue tax rate and the voter-approval tax rate.
The council is expected to propose the tax rate in a meeting on Thursday evening during the first of two public hearings for the budget.
The budget, tax rate and fee schedule are expected to be adopted on Aug. 10.
Start time for Tuesday’s special workshop and Thursday’s special meeting is 5:30 p.m.
Seating is available for the public at both meetings at the council chambers, 508 S. Second St. Those unable to attend in-person can call in to 888-475-4499 using the meeting ID: 986 602 9818. The pass code is 254 547 4221.
Meetings can be viewed on Spectrum Channel 10, and they are also streamed live on the city’s YouTube page.
