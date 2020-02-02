COPPERAS COVE — The Copperas Cove City Council will learn more about the city’s ongoing water-billing transition at its next meeting on Tuesday.
City Manager Ryan Haverlah is set to give an update on the transition as part of a report he will give to the council at the end of the meeting, which is set for 6 p.m. at the Technology Center, located at 508 S. Second St. in Copperas Cove.
In a press release last week, the city announced that the Utility Administration office would be closed for two days so that staff members could receive training on the new billing system being put into place.
The statement also said the city anticipates starting to issue its own water bills by the middle of this month.
Officials are still encouraging water customers to make advance payments to avoid having to pay for what would amount to two months of service together in one bill.
Payments are being accepted in person at the Utility Administration office, by mail and by phone. Payments can also be placed in drop boxes at the Utility Administration office and the police department.
Customers who had an online account before the transition to local billing began can also now log-in to those accounts and make payments at https://copperascovetx.watersmart.com/index.php/welcome.
The city plans to hold another town hall to discuss the transition and answer questions from the public. While a specific date has not been set, the town hall is planned for later this month.
Haverlah also plans to discuss the current status of an application for a Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant (DEAAG) that will go toward improvements to Texas Highway 9.
There will also be updates on a number of outstanding council agenda items, including the widening of South Sixth Street, the city council’s code of conduct and plans for the Senior Center and Meals on Wheels.
Prior to that update, the City Council will discuss and vote on awarding a contract for $783,357.50 to TTG Utilities for sidewalk improvements along FM 116 and FM 3046.
The council will also discuss and vote on adding an incentive to the city’s fee schedule that will allow volunteer head coaches and add registration fees for spring break and summer camps.
