New gas lines may soon be installed in the city of Copperas Cove.
The Copperas Cove City Council will hear a request from Jonas Titas, executive director of the Economic Development Corporation, to award two gas line installation projects to an approved contractor.
One project would install 5,500 feet of a 6-inch high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipe from Business Highway 190 down Constitution Drive.
The other project would install 927 feet of 4-inch HDPE pipe on Charles Tillman Way.
If approved, the projects will be awarded to Smetana and Associates in the amount of $405,102.
Also on the agenda, the council will hold its second public hearing about the possible annexation of a portion of Lutheran Church Road, which is currently owned by Coryell County.
During a July 27 meeting, the Coryell County Commissioners’ Court voted to request the city annex the portion of Lutheran Church Road that extends 5,782 feet — including 8.9 acres of land — in a northerly direction from the western Extra Territorial Jurisdiction of Copperas Cove.
The council held the first public meeting Nov. 3.
The council meeting begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Minimal seating is available for the public at the council chambers, 508 S. Second St. Those unable to attend in-person can call in to 888-475-4499 using the meeting ID: 986 602 9818.
Meetings can be watched on Spectrum Channel 10. They are also streamed live on the city’s YouTube page.
