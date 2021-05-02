Nearly two and a half months after the historic Winter Storm Uri ravaged all of Central Texas with ice and snow, leaving thousands without power, city staff in Copperas Cove will present some of its lessons learned to the city council Tuesday evening.
The city of Copperas Cove was wholly impacted by the storm in various ways, including loss of electricity, loss of water service and loss of other city services.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency ultimately listed Coryell County as a disaster relief county, allowing residents to apply for financial and direct assistance.
City staff will present lessons learned, actions taken and proposed future actions to mitigate the effect of another disaster of that magnitude in the future in the areas of emergency management, public works, public safety, administration and community services.
The full after action review can be reviewed in advance by clicking on the agenda item at https://bit.ly/3tatHjw.
A workshop prior to the regular meeting begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday, and the regular meeting begins at 6 p.m. or 10 minutes after conclusion of the workshop.
Minimal seating is available for the public at the council chambers, 508 S. Second St. Those unable to attend in-person can call in to 888-475-4499 using the meeting ID: 986 602 9818. The pass code is 254 547 4221.
Meetings can be viewed on Spectrum Channel 10, and they are also streamed live on the city’s YouTube page.
