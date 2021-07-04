A proposed project that the Copperas Cove City Council has approached with caution is expected to be back on the table for discussion Tuesday.
Council members were hesitant to include the just under $5 million project to build a new animal shelter among those for which the city would accrue the debt through certificates of obligation bonds in the upcoming fiscal year.
In the final workshop before receiving the proposed budget, the council directed that the city consider putting it to the public for a vote with a general obligation bond election.
During Tuesday’s meeting, council members are expected to discuss and provide direction and the procedure for a bond election.
A new animal shelter has been discussed since 2015 when city staff realized a need for it. A needs assessment was completed in 2017.
When the item was first brought before the council, Deputy Police Chief Brian Wyers presented a project that would have cost around $8 million, to which the council at the time directed him to find a way to lower the cost.
After consulting with two architecture firms, the cost of the project is now the estimated $5 million, which Wyers said is as low as it can be for the type of animal shelter the city desires to have.
One thing about the project is for certain: A new animal shelter will not be constructed at Ogletree Gap Preserve Park. All council members expressed concerns about that proposed location during the last discussion.
Other topics expected to be discussed are:
- Consideration of a contract extension for Jonas Titas, executive director of the Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation
- Consideration and possible action on a professional services agreement for the design and construction inspection of the rehabilitation of the one million-gallon steel ground storage tank at Turkey Run
- Consideration and possible action on revisions to the city’s ordinance about dangerous animals
A workshop prior to the regular meeting begins at 5 p.m., and the regular meeting begins at 6 p.m. or 10 minutes after conclusion of the workshop.
Seating is available for the public at the council chambers, 508 S. Second St. Those unable to attend in-person can call in to 888-475-4499 using the meeting ID: 986 602 9818. The pass code is 254 547 4221.
Meetings can be viewed on Spectrum Channel 10, and they are also streamed live on the city’s YouTube page.
