COPPERAS COVE — Mayor Bradi Diaz cut the ribbon Wednesday on a new, nearly complete sidewalk project that will traverse 1.7 miles of The Narrows Business and Technology Park.
Although final watering by the contractor and acceptance by the Texas Department of Transportation remain, the project will be complete well ahead of schedule.
Choice Builders, based out of Temple, began the project on Sept. 14, 2020, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 13, 2021.
City Manager Ryan Haverlah said the project was part of a bigger plan and relates to the Business Highway 190 Improvement Project.
“It’s the start of actually connecting our city so that we can walk and bike the entire city length eventually,” Haverlah told a group of around two dozen supporters Wednesday.
The Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation helped fund the project.
Copperas Cove won a bid from the Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Planning Organization to receive grants for a majority of the cost of the project, which was finally bid at $1.15 million.
The city had to match a total of $229,761.40 for the project, $5,170.98 for change orders, $109,837 for engineering services and $18,750 for the grant administration fee, city officials said.
