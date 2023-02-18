COPPERAS COVE — A new diner in Copperas Cove offers local charm and unique cuisine. The community celebrated a ribbon-cutting for the eatery, Herb and Earnie’s, on Saturday.
Andy Remedies and his partner Betina Cash opened their restaurant last week to give locals another option for local dining, and to help revitalize the downtown area.
“We wanted there to be more reasons to come downtown than just the movie theater,” Remedies said.
Cash and Remedies also own The Cove Theater at 111 W. Avenue D.
Named after Cash’s father and Remedies’ grandfather, Herb and Earnie’s at 212 S. Main St. offers traditional diner comfort food with German fusion.
Breakfast is served all day, and an additional “Dunch” (dinner/lunch) menu starts at 11 a.m. and is served until closing time.
“We love the atmosphere, and the food is delicious,” said patron Wanda Burroughs. “I think it is good for Cove.”
Remedies said the homey, farm style vibe was developed around the existing barn-like structure that has become their drink station. An assortment of tables and chairs add to the country kitchen feel.
“What I really love is the tables — they are so eclectic,” said Terri White who came to dine with her husband Vernon White.
“We didn’t have a good sit-down restaurant until this,” Vernon White said. “Since The Kettle (a former restaurant) closed, we had to go to a larger chain restaurant if we wanted to get breakfast.”
The dining room remained packed during its first Saturday open, and customers visited with one another and the owners as they stopped in to get a bite to eat.
Vanessa Mondy brought her children in for breakfast Saturday, and said she enjoyed the food.
“It is a nice, welcoming environment for the community,” Mondy said. “We needed something like this in Cove.”
Although he enjoys being a teacher in the area, Remedies said he is also happy to put his degree in restaurant and hotel management to use.
Remedies complemented the unique flair the head chef, Tom Barkhurst, has offered to create a unique experience for diners.
“Cove and the surrounding area have really showed out,” Remedies said. “We have stayed incredibly busy — we underestimated how busy we would be.”
