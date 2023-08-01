Diane Drussell

After 10 years with the Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation, Diane Drussell - currently the assistant director - has accepted a position as the operations director with the Victoria Economic Development Corporation.

 Courtesy Photo

The Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation is losing its assistant director, with Diane Drussell accepting a position as the operations director for the Victoria Economic Development Corporation, Cove’s EDC announced Tuesday in a news release.

Victoria is a city with a population of around 65,000 not far from the Texas coast. It is approximately 125 miles southwest of Houston and approximately 85 miles northwest of Corpus Christi.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

