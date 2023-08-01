The Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation is losing its assistant director, with Diane Drussell accepting a position as the operations director for the Victoria Economic Development Corporation, Cove’s EDC announced Tuesday in a news release.
Victoria is a city with a population of around 65,000 not far from the Texas coast. It is approximately 125 miles southwest of Houston and approximately 85 miles northwest of Corpus Christi.
Drussell’s move is effective Aug. 21.
“Diane has been an integral part of the Central Texas region having served with the Killeen Chamber of Commerce for six years from 2007-2013 when she joined the Copperas Cove EDC,” the release said. “For the last 10 years, Ms. Drussell has excelled in her role with the establishment of a world class Business Retention and Expansion program and in her efforts developing the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Copperas Cove.”
Copperas Cove EDC’s executive director Fred Welch and the chairman of its board JC Stubbs both expressed words of gratitude for Drussell.
Welch said: “Diane has excelled in the development of a cohesive work team with our organization. She has demonstrated compassion and empathy in working with the development of our staff and will be missed greatly.”
Stubbs added: “There are very few individuals who know the true strengths and weaknesses of our community. She has always been fair and honest and kept the community’s needs first. Diane is one of those rare individuals with whom you can develop a lifelong relationship. We will miss her but wish her well as she moves forward in her career.”
The Copperas Cove EDC is planning a farewell reception for Drussell on Aug. 18. Details will be announced at a later date.
