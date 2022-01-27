The Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation has selected Fred Welch to be its new executive director.
Johnson & Associates, a government executive search firm based in Austin, conducted the nationwide executive director search. J&A’s recruitment and vetting process produced an impressive number of highly qualified candidates, according to a news release from the Cove EDC.
Final candidates interviewed with the Board of Directors of the Cove EDC on Jan. 20, and Welch was selected for the position, with a proposed start date of Feb. 28.
Welch has been involved in economic development for close to 30 years in Texas. Most recently, he has served The Greater Houston Partnership as Senior Director for Economic Development. Previous positions include The Economic Alliance for the Houston Port Region and The Greater Conroe Economic Development Council.
From 2010 to 2014, Welch served the Houston region as vice president for regional economic development with The Greater Houston Partnership (GHP). While at GHP, Welch and his team were a part of one of the most dynamic periods of job growth and capital investment in Houston and Texas leading the nation in job growth and investment three out of four years, according to the release.
In addition to his time with GHP, he previously served as vice president of marketing and recruitment for the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce and in Type A and B sales tax cities of Pearland and LaMarque.
Welch is a certified economic developer through the International Economic Development Council and a certified Economic Development Finance Professional (EDFP) through the National Development Council. In 2017, he served as chairman of the board of directors for the Texas Economic Development Council.
Welch is a Midwest native who has lived and worked in the Houston area since 1980. He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from Monmouth College in Monmouth, Illinois, and a Master of Business Administration from Sul Ross State University in Alpine.
A retired colonel from the U.S. Army Reserves, Welch and his wife Susan will be relocating to Copperas Cove, where they will be joining family who currently reside here. They are excited to be a part of Copperas Cove and the Central Texas region, according to the release.
Welch will succeed Jonas Titas, who resigned from the position in August of 2021. Diane Drussell has served in the position in the interim since Titas’ resignation.
