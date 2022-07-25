Helping to create jobs by attracting new business and supporting existing employers is the mission of the Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation, and its executive director, Fred Welch, says a recent community assessment will go a long way toward success in future marketing efforts.
The EDC recently contacted various organizations, including the Copperas Cove Rotary Club, Exchange Club, Chamber of Commerce, Central Texas College, Texas A&M University-Central Texas, Copperas Cove Independent School District, county judge’s office and mayor’s office to assess strengths and weaknesses related to the local business climate, workforce and education, infrastructure needs, quality of life, and how best to market the city to prospective employers.
Welch said three focus group meetings were conducted, along with one-on-one interviews with representatives from the two colleges and the Cove school district.
“I feel the overall participation was tremendous,” Welch said. “We had over 60 persons RSVP for one or more of the sessions. I believe the actual headcount was closer to 50, who were able to attend.
“We have a great deal of information to assemble, which will also include a preliminary targeted industry study that will assist CCEDC in its marketing program.”
Welch said he wants to wait for the final report (currently being compiled by a consultant) before releasing further information. That report is expected sometime this month.
One thing that has been mentioned for the city is the possibility of a new grocery store for the growing north or west side of town. Welch said earlier this year that with an estimated population now of around 37,000, the city may be at a “tipping point” for attracting another grocery store.
“That puts us in, I feel like, a good position to say we can support another grocery store,” he said, adding that the EDC will need to study commuting and traffic patterns when looking at marketing for a new grocery store.
The Cove EDC has a staff of three, including Welch, Assistant Director Diane Drussell, and Economic Development Specialist Brittany Sanders. It is funded with a portion of city sales tax revenue, an amount that currently comes to $1.5 million.
Local sales taxes total 8.25%, which includes: state of Texas, 6.25%; city, 1.5%; Coryell County, .5%.
Welch says the 2023 fiscal year budget, which begins Oct. 1, is being prepared, and revenues are expected to be close to $1.6 million. Of that amount, roughly $1.1 million is being planned for debt service, operations, incentives, and future development of commercial and industrial property, and other expenses.
Also, said Welch: “We are partnering with the city to provide an estimated $550,000 toward eligible infrastructure improvements. In this fiscal year, we provided $2 million dollars for use by the city to rebuild Constitution Drive, which leads directly into The Narrows Business and Industrial Park and Patriot Circle (an office and professional office park).”
As to the city and EDC’s vision for the future, Welch said this:
“The city’s current vision is that Copperas Cove is a community valuing opportunity and partnerships, promoting family values, a healthy environment, and enhancing the quality of life for its citizens.
“The EDC, as a quasi-political subdivision of the city, follows that vision statement in that we pro-actively support the creation and retention of primary jobs and new investment in our community that will help the city of Copperas Cove be that quality location in Central Texas to live, work and raise a family.”
