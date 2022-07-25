Cove EDC

Diane Drussell, assistant director of Copperas Cove Economic Development Corp., answers questions from young entrepreneurs at a training workshop toward the end of March.

 Herald | File

Helping to create jobs by attracting new business and supporting existing employers is the mission of the Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation, and its executive director, Fred Welch, says a recent community assessment will go a long way toward success in future marketing efforts.

The EDC recently contacted various organizations, including the Copperas Cove Rotary Club, Exchange Club, Chamber of Commerce, Central Texas College, Texas A&M University-Central Texas, Copperas Cove Independent School District, county judge’s office and mayor’s office to assess strengths and weaknesses related to the local business climate, workforce and education, infrastructure needs, quality of life, and how best to market the city to prospective employers.

