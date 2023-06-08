Area residents can shop local and snag a job interview at the same time this weekend in Copperas Cove as the city’s Economic Development Corporation is set to host its inaugural popup market and job fair.
The joint event takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at The Narrows Business & Technology Park, 1901 Charles Tillman Way, Copperas Cove.
Small business vendors will line the sidewalks for shoppers to browse their offerings.
“This will be a great opportunity to shop local and find unique Father’s Day gifts, graduation gifts, home improvement ideas, tasty treats, and more,” Cove EDC officials said in a news release.
Diane Drussell, assistant director of the EDC, planned the event following the most recent Small Business Saturday, where small businesses were given space at several locations around town in order to sell their products and services. Small Business Saturday is recognized annually on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
Nearly 40 vendors are expected to be present at the popup market Saturday, according to the EDC.
The job fair that is running in conjunction with the popup market will be run by Workforce Development Specialist Brittany Sanders.
“The goal of this section of the popup is to provide another resource to bridge the gap between local job seekers and employers,” the EDC said. “Current participating employers include municipality, healthcare, financial services/call center, education, and food industries.”
