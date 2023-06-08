Community

Area residents can shop local and snag a job interview at the same time this weekend in Copperas Cove as the city’s Economic Development Corporation is set to host its inaugural popup market and job fair.

The joint event takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at The Narrows Business & Technology Park, 1901 Charles Tillman Way, Copperas Cove.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

