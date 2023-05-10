Area residents wanting to shop small and shop local will have an opportunity to do so Saturday.
The Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation is kicking off its quarterly popup market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at The Narrows Business and Technology Park, 1901 Charles Tillman Way, Copperas Cove.
Diane Drussell, the EDC’s assistant director, began planning the event after last year’s Small Business Saturday when small businesses were given space around town to sell their wares.
Small Business Saturday happens annually on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
More than 30 vendors have confirmed their presence at Saturday’s popup market, according to Drussell.
