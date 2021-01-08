Two manufacturing businesses are interested in land in The Narrows Business and Industrial Park in Copperas Cove, said Jonas Titas, executive director of the Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation.
Titas said Friday morning that he hopes a land sale will be complete within a month or two.
“The truck driving school is out there,” Titas said Friday morning. “And we have another couple active prospects — people looking at it.”
Since nothing is solidified, Titas could not provide the names of those interested. The Narrows, 600 Robert Griffin III Blvd., opened in 2015.
Titas gave an update on the direction the EDC was going and potential projects it was looking at to the Copperas Cove City Council in a special workshop meeting Thursday evening.
Based on direction given to him by the council previously, Titas said he and EDC staff have reached out to developers to commission a market analysis to determine the size of facility the market area warrants.
With a rapid growth projected for the city in the next five to seven years, Titas said that will naturally drive more market-driven businesses to the city, such as retail and restaurants, but he is also eyeing primary businesses.
Primary businesses are ones in which a majority of products or services are sold outside the area, such as manufacturers or call centers.
City Manager Ryan Haverlah said Wednesday in an update with the Morning Exchange Club that the population of Copperas Cove is expected to increase by 33% in the next five to seven years.
In an effort to identify areas for primary businesses to go in the future, the city has identified three parcels of land that are currently owned by Fort Hood that it wants to possibly swap with the installation.
The three parcels of land are on the west side of State Highway 9.
Titas told the council Thursday that the main holdup with the land swap is that city residents currently live on the parcels of land Fort Hood wants in return.
Titas did not specify which parcels of land those were.
At the end of the workshop, the council agreed to direct Titas to give similar updates semiannually.
