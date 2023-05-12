Potentially bad weather is forcing the Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation to postpone its inaugural quarterly popup market.
Originally scheduled for Saturday, the popup market will now be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 10 at The Narrows Business and Technology Park, 1901 Charles Tillman Way, Copperas Cove.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.