Teacher grants

Willie Elmore, left, art/music teacher at Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy in Copperas Cove, receives a $1,500 grant from the Copperas Cove Education Foundation on Thursday.

 Thaddeus Imerman | Herald

COPPERAS COVE — A total of 36 teachers and principals in Copperas Cove received a boost in funding for desired products and programs, thanks to grants awarded to them.

The Copperas Cove Education Foundation awarded its largest total of grants Thursday with all surprise gifts totaling $43,967.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.