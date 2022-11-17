COPPERAS COVE — A total of 36 teachers and principals in Copperas Cove received a boost in funding for desired products and programs, thanks to grants awarded to them.
The Copperas Cove Education Foundation awarded its largest total of grants Thursday with all surprise gifts totaling $43,967.
The Copperas Cove Education Foundation has been awarding grants since December 2008.
“This is going to help me out a bunch,” said Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy art and music teacher Willie Elmore. “A lot of stuff, I’ve brought in (or) teachers have donated.”
The $1,500 grant he received will help ensure students can fully experience an introduction to art and music. Currently, the “rhythm sticks” are cardboard rolls from the laminator that he has cut and sawed at home.
Copperas Cove Junior High School
Hydroponics - $1,200 – Annie Reyes
Reading to the Beat of a Different Drum - $1,808 – Tobi Sheon and Kelly Thompson
Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy
Dream It, Paint It, Sing It - $1,500 – Willie Elmore and Leah Miller
Wiggling Toward Academic Success - $2,375 – Leah Miller
Connecting Kindness Through Rocks (The Ishi Project) - $440 – Leah Miller
Clements/Parsons Elementary
Stenciling Your Way Through Learning - $1,571 – Shanay Cordova and Fabiola Florexil
Student 2 Student (S2S) – $300 - Yoshenobia Harris, Kim Wilson, Christy Head, and Tracy Thompson
Starting off Write! - $850 – Kathy Smith, Teresa Rodriguez, Ann Akui, Alisha Miller, and Jen Shipley
StoryWalk and Learn! - $9,086 – Teresa Garrett and Amanda Rolfe
Calm in Kinder - $1,064 – Sara Yokubaitis, Alejandra Torres, Kathryn Akui, and Kaitlyn Sullivan
101 Dalmatians LIVE - $800 – Hillary Newton
Reflect & Reset - $1,500 – Angela Cabrera, Bennyce Schaefer, Stacy Ramos, and Breanne Turner
Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary
A Little Spot of SEL- $767 – Amanda Brown
Copperas Cove High School
Biotope Project for Aquatic Science - $3,000 – Ellie Herrera
Putting the Environment Back into Environmental Systems - $1,600 – Ellie Herrera
Auralia and Musition Cloud - $1,062 – James Barker
Multiculture Night 2023 - $1,500 – Lisa Yates
Williams/Ledger Elementary
STEAM Makerspace - $5,303 – Jyssica Minus
The Benefits of Renewable Energy - $876 – Joshua Salinas and Jyssica Minus
HOPE Squad (Helping Others Problem-Solve Effectively - $615 – Amy Simpson
Hettie Halstead Elementary
Inchy the Bookworm Vending Machine - $6,750 – Christina Newberry
