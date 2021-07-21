COPPERAS COVE — Room 12 of the kindergarten hallway at Clements/Parsons Elementary School in Copperas Cove erupted in shouts of triumph Wednesday afternoon.
Four students and four faculty members of the Student 2 Student program found out they had won a national award, learning that they were truly the top Dawgs in the nation.
The students won the Military Child Education Coalition’s annual Elementary Student 2 Student Team of the Year Award.
MCEC is a nonprofit organization that is based in Harker Heights. Founded in 1998, it focuses on ensuring quality educational opportunity for veteran-connected children in the United States.
“I am ecstatic — I’m on cloud nine,” said Audrey Trahan, a counselor at the school and the lead representative for the S2S program. “I cannot believe that we won.”
The 2020-2021 school year was the first that the S2S program was active at Clements/Parsons.
“I really set the bar kind of high,” Trahan said jokingly.
Blake Maxwell, one of the assistant principals at Clements/Parsons, said he was honored to see the students experience the excitement of winning the award.
“I see these kids do so much, just in everything that they do,” Maxwell said. “So to watch how excited they were just is a thrill for me.”
Among other things, students in the S2S program welcome new students to the campus and give tours throughout the year.
Along with giving the tours, the students of S2S helped with collecting nonperishable cans of food and pack bags of snacks for all students taking the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness test.
In total, there were about 50 students in the program and seven faculty who helped out at Clements/Parsons in the past school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.