City crews in Copperas Cove worked about 11 hours to fix a pipe that burst in downtown on Thursday afternoon.
City spokesman Kevin Keller said Friday the superintendent of the Water Distribution Department estimated a loss of around 800,000 gallons of water.
It is not immediately known what caused the 10-inch line to break underneath the 100 block of East Avenue D around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
The flow of water was not completely stopped while repairs were made, but they had it “under control” by about 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Keller said.
They discovered that the water line had two holes in it. The Water Distribution Department noted that the holes were close together.
Keller said crews worked until around 12:30 a.m. Friday, completing the repair by putting a sleeve over the pipe.
The broken water main caused significant damage to the street, which will require repairs.
East Avenue D will be closed from South Second Street to Main Street until repairs to the road are complete, Keller said.
During the incident, as water gushed with significant pressure, a window pane on the storefront of Ledger Furniture shattered after being pelted with chunks of concrete.
At this time, it is yet to be determined how much the incident will cost the city, Keller said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.