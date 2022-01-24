A Copperas Cove police officer was awarded Officer of the Quarter Jan. 19 by the Exchange Club of Copperas Cove for his actions during a medical incident.
Officer Miguel Gonzalez’s supervisors nominated him for the award, according to a Copperas Cove Police Department Facebook post.
“Officer Gonzalez was close by and was the first to arrive on scene. When he arrived, he quickly assessed the situation and began CPR until medical personnel arrived on scene and took over care,” the post said.
During the Exchange Club of Copperas Cove meeting, Sgt. Rick Counter also spoke about the Cove Watch Program.
