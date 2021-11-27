In a rare Monday meeting, the Copperas Cove City Council is expected to approve a land swap deal Monday evening with Fort Hood for just over 13 acres of land on the east side of the city.
Cove City Manager Ryan Haverlah explained on Saturday that the city is acting as an intermediary between Fort Hood and business partners James Clark and Wesley Atkinson who in-turn plan to conduct residential and commercial development on the land.
In return, Clark and Atkinson are giving Fort Hood different parcels of land.
When a former land swap deal was completed in 2010, it excluded the 13-acre strip of land south of U.S. Highway 190 that was intended to be swapped, the staff report on the agenda said.
To complete the current land exchange, it took discussions that spanned around seven years, Haverlah said.
The meeting will take place at 5 p.m. Monday at the city’s technology building, 508 S. Second St., Copperas Cove.
(1) comment
Can anyone share a map showing what properties Fort Hood will recieve?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.