An early morning fire damaged a home in Copperas Cove, displacing the family, who all made it safely out of the home. They are staying with relatives.
Around 4:15 a.m. Friday, the Copperas Cove Fire Department responded to a residence for a report of smoke in the home and a noise from the HVAC closet, Deputy Chief Gary Young said in a news release Friday.
When firefighters arrived, they saw flames in the single-family home in the 1100 block of West Business Highway 190.
The main living area of the home sustained heavy damage, and the other areas of the house suffered smoke damage, Young said.
“Smoke detectors were reported to be present and were credited with notifying the occupants of the fire, which helped them exit quickly,” the release said.
Fire investigators determined that it started in the HVAC closet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.