COPPERAS COVE — Ann Minga knows what she wants for Christmas — the same thing she wants every year — but unfortunately her fondest wish never comes true.
“I want my family back,” Minga said, “but that’s not something I can do — you want what you can’t have, you know? So the next best thing is to carry on some of the traditions that my parents would have done, or my grandparents.”
With most of the older generations gone now — her mom died two years ago; her grandfather, uncle, and aunt last year — and her kids grown and busy with their own lives, Christmas has changed a lot, Minga says. The family used to all get together for big holiday celebrations, but these days things have quieted down a lot.
Old family traditions called for things like chess matches and billiards tournaments, with plenty of wagering on the outcome, Minga said. Dad brought out his special recipe for holiday cocktails, and everyone would join in with his notorious off-key singing.
“We would make Dad’s screwdrivers, and Mom and I would sit around and open all the toys that needed batteries, put batteries in everything, and then wrap them back up real quick on Christmas Eve,” Minga said. “When you have small kids and they want to play with the toys as soon as they unwrap them, you’ve got to make sure they’re ready to go.
“We’d also sit around and listen to my dad sing hilariously out of tune to everything and join in and be festive. A lot of mostly chess and billiards are the games he liked to play. And, of course, we had to bet. Very, very competitive family.”
Christmas shopping is also something that has changed for her over the years, Minga said. Instead of picking up a trunkful of toys, cash is a welcome gift for her youngsters, who are now 19, 21, and 23 years old. Instead of swarming the Christmas tree at the crack of dawn to see what goodies Santa left, they prefer to sleep until about 10 o’clock, open gifts, have some brunch, play some card games or board games with the family, and then take off to spend time with friends.
“I was just talking to my husband about that yesterday,” Minga said. “I was walking past all these toys and I’m going, ‘You know what? It was so much easier to buy, you know, Barbies and Legos and GI Joes, than it is to figure out … what the heck do you want? What do you need?’
“The list is want, need, and read. Even the reading thing is difficult because they can go to Barnes and Noble themselves and pick up whatever is next on their list. We also would always get them something to wear, but now what I would pick is not cool. So I just give them $150 to get a new outfit — and say, please make it nice. Don’t pay for jeans with holes in them, but you know.”
Two years ago, the Mingas were planning to celebrate the holidays with a family trip to Scotland. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic canceled those plans. They considered it again last year, but travel restrictions were still prohibitive.
“Nothing’s changed,” the Massachusetts native and 1999 Copperas Cove High School graduate said. “We were hoping to make that trip this winter, but with things going on in Scotland and the U.K. right now, travel isn’t advised. So we’re gonna go ahead and stay in the States. I’m going to take the kids to Fredericksburg and San Antonio, down to the coast, and see what happens.”
The house is decorated but she does not go all out like she used to, Ann said. There have, however, been some new additions outside.
“I don’t pull out as much as I used to. The kids want the traditional things … they want the mantel (decorations); they want the stockings; they want the tree. They’ve been fussing with me about the yard because I didn’t do as much for Halloween this year. So I said, ‘OK, if you’ll help, we can do it.’
“So now I have three disco lights on the front of the house (and) a couple of strobe lights. I’m like, wow, it’s Christmas, but … it IS festive.”
After the kids leave Christmas afternoon, Ann and her husband George will relax for a while, and probably take the dogs for a long walk. As always, she will think about the past and how much things have changed, and she also will remember what a beloved aunt told her about the importance of not only keeping old traditions alive, but also creating new ones.
“I asked my Aunt Grace — she was the oldest daughter on my mom’s side — I said, ‘Hey, what is it that we can do to be similar,’ because she’s been a widow for about 30 years. She was 13 years older than my mother, so they were different people, but pretty much clones, too.
“I said, ‘What do you do? Your husband’s been gone for so long. It’s just your son and his family, and his kids and their family.’
“She told me, ‘Just continue doing what you’re doing. You don’t understand how much you are like your mother. You just carry on.’
