A Copperas Cove firefighter died in the line of duty, the Copperas Cove Fire Department announced Thursday.
Firefighter Michael “Turtle” McGuire died Thursday afternoon at AdventHealth-Central Texas in Killeen due to complications from an illness, Cove Fire Department Deputy Chief Gary Young said Friday. Young did not say what the illness was.
“Michael has been a career professional firefighter with the department since 2003. His last assigned shift was with his brothers and sisters on C shift. Michael’s passing is considered a line of duty death due to complications from an illness,” Cove Fire Department said in a statement on its Facebook page.
Young said McGuire will be remembered with full department honors and is missed by friends and coworkers from the department and surrounding community. Services will be held under the direction of the Viss Family Funeral Home. Funeral details were not available Friday.
Young asks the public to “keep Michael, his family, and the department in your prayers.”
