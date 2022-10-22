COPPERAS COVE — Area families got a chance to be a hero for a day, as children learned how to put on a firefighter’s equipment, operate a fire hose and learn about Emergency Management Service operations Saturday in Copperas Cove.

The Copperas Cove Fire Department hosted an open house at its Fire Station 1 on South Main Street, giving the community a glimpse into the life of a firefighter and for those who were curious, a look into how their tax dollars are being spent.

