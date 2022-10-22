COPPERAS COVE — Area families got a chance to be a hero for a day, as children learned how to put on a firefighter’s equipment, operate a fire hose and learn about Emergency Management Service operations Saturday in Copperas Cove.
The Copperas Cove Fire Department hosted an open house at its Fire Station 1 on South Main Street, giving the community a glimpse into the life of a firefighter and for those who were curious, a look into how their tax dollars are being spent.
“It gives (the community) an opportunity to kind of take a walk around in our world a little bit and to be able to create stronger bonds with our citizens,” said Gary Young, interim fire chief.
Nearby, the clang of a hammer could be heard as residents tried their hand at using a sledgehammer to move a 75-pound hunk of steel approximately 8 feet along a metal runway, a device called the Keiser sled. Young explained that the Keiser sled is part of the firefighter’s fitness assessment but also demonstrates the movement and endurance needed to chop through a roof with an ax.
Copperas Cove residents Tim and Jen Cerni brought their five children to the fire station to see what it was all about.
The Cernis said the ambulance was impressive.
“That’s the interactive experience of getting to actually see kind of how they set it up,” Jen Cerni said. “He got a snapshot of his heart monitor reading. And they talked to them about how the heart rests and pumps. They took the time to explain that to him.”
Another Copperas Cove resident who came with her family was Claire Hardeman, who attended the open house with three grandchildren and her son.
“It’s awesome,” Hardeman said. “They got to do the fire hose — all of them — and then where they hit the metal thing (Keiser sled).”
Inside the fire station, attendees enjoyed a bite to eat or a fire safety video for children.
