The City of Copperas Cove will sign in a new fire chief to its ranks; however, he is not new to municipal service.
Gary Young, a 33-year veteran of the city, will assume the reins as Fire Chief for Copperas Cove at a public ceremony at 4 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, located at 508 S. Second Street.
Young has served as interim fire chief since September 2022, but his new title became effective Monday.
In a statement released Monday, city officials mentioned his faithful service to the citizens of the community since his original employment in September 1989.
“He has served with pride and dedication for the past 33 years,” according to the statement.
Young, a Texas native, was born in Arlington and graduated from Copperas Cove High School in 1988. From there, he attended Weatherford College and received degrees in Fire Service Administration and Fire Protection Safety and Technology. Young went on to graduate Summa Cum Laude in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in Fire Service Administration, with a concentration on Homeland Security, from Texas A&M in San Antonio.
“Gary has earned numerous Fire and EMS certifications during his career, to include Master Firefighter, Master Fire Instructor, Licensed Paramedic and many more. In 2022 he received the Community Builder Award from the Mt. Hiram Masonic Lodge #595, AF&AM. Gary has also earned fire service distinctions as a Fire Service Chief Executive Officer from the Mays Business School at Texas A&M University and Certified Fire Executive from the Texas Fire Chief’s Academy,” according to the news release.
Young has one grown daughter and works out of Cove Fire Station One at 415 S. Main Street.
