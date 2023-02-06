Gary Young

The City of Copperas Cove will sign in a new fire chief to its ranks; however, he is not new to municipal service.

Gary Young, a 33-year veteran of the city, will assume the reins as Fire Chief for Copperas Cove at a public ceremony at 4 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, located at 508 S. Second Street.

