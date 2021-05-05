A fire in a trash can of a restroom at the Copperas Cove Junior High School prompted a call to the fire department Tuesday afternoon, fire officials said.
A school employee noticed the fire in the trash can and extinguished it with a fire extinguisher and moved it outside.
When the fire department arrived, they determined the fire was contained to the trash can and the contents within it, Cove Deputy Fire Chief Gary Young said on Wednesday.
The incident was listed as “arson” on the Copperas Cove Police Department’s blotter for Tuesday.
“The fire was listed as Arson based upon the initial investigation leading toward it being the suspected cause,” Young said. “The incident is under investigation, and no person has been charged as of this time.”
