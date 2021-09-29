An official with the Copperas Cove Fire Department said that prior to a house fire early Monday morning, that was ultimately ruled an arson, a domestic dispute had occurred between the woman accused of the crime and an occupant of the household in the 600 block of North Main Street.
According to an arrest affidavit, Danilla Diana Gutierrez, who was arrested and accused of arson, had a dispute with a male occupant of the residence.
Gutierrez and the man both left the house after the argument, the affidavit says.
“Mrs. Gutierrez returned to the house and shortly after a fire ensued to the rear of the house which subsequently led to a complete loss,” the affidavit said.
The Copperas Cove Fire Department responded to the fire at 2:07 a.m. Monday morning with three fire engines, two ambulances, a battalion chief and four police officers.
It took firefighters around 30 minutes to get the blaze under control, Deputy Fire Chief Gary Young told the Herald Tuesday.
The battalion chief deemed the fire suspicious and summoned an arson investigator after being told by occupants that the fire was set intentionally, according to the affidavit.
The man who said he had the dispute with Gutierrez told investigators he had multiple arguments with Gutierrez previously, and this time, “Mrs. Gutierrez was upset with him because he was preaching the word of God to her, she got irritated and they started arguing,” the affidavit said.
After the argument, the fire investigator said in the affidavit that the man told him that Gutierrez blocked the door so he couldn’t get out and chased him out the back window and down the street.
Sometime after the fire, Copperas Cove police officers detained Gutierrez and brought her to the scene of the fire for questioning. In the back of a patrol car, officers read her Miranda rights before she admitted to starting the fire “with the purpose of staying warm because there is no water or electricity in the home,” the affidavit said.
According to investigators, she told them she started the fire in a cooking grill with wood logs.
Coryell County Justice of the Peace Bill Price arraigned Gutierrez Monday on a charge of arson, a felony of the second degree. He set the bond at $8,000.
As of Wednesday, Gutierrez was not listed on the Coryell County Jail roster.
