For the second time in just over a month, a Copperas Cove fire truck was hit while responding to a separate accident on State Highway 9.
Around 4:45 p.m. Monday, a driver on Highway 9 hit the back of Copperas Cove Fire Department’s “Ladder 1” fire truck while it was assisting others involved in another accident.
According to an initial assessment by department officials, the damage to the fire truck may not have been debilitating.
“On the surface quite a bit of cosmetic damage for sure, scraped paint, some dents, broken lights and broken trim,” said interim Cove Fire Chief Gary Young. “We won’t know if there is structural damage until it is fully assessed.”
However, there appeared to be significant damage to the front end of the other vehicle, a car. According to photos from the fire department, the hood of the vehicle appeared to be lodged under the rear of the fire truck.
Even if damage to the fire truck is cosmetic, however, the repairs can be extensive.
“Emergency response vehicles are specialty type pieces of equipment that are quite expensive compared to average vehicles on the road and damages may require extensive metal work to repair the vehicle,” Young said in an email to the Herald Tuesday.
Young indicated that with two damaged vehicles, the insurance aspect is also “quite concerning.”
“The minimum liability insurance requirement is $25,000,” he said. “Once the insurance of the responsible party caps out, which is likely to happen with our fire engine repair, then we will be responsible for paying for the difference through some means.”
Being the second wreck involving a fire truck in nearly the same spot in a month, Young said it impacts how the department can assist with calls in the city.
Another Cove fire truck, “Engine 1,” was hit on Dec. 29, and put into a “reserve” status, meaning it is used sparingly, Young explained.
“We are unable to raise the cab to check engine fluids,” he said.
The wreck in December caused significant visible damage to the truck, bending the front bumper and causing other cosmetic damage.
“These are not ‘parts on the shelf’ type vehicles. And they can not be taken to a regular automobile vehicle repair shop, we must take them to specialty centers that build fire apparatus and also repair them,” Young said. “Now we are faced with waiting for months to get them into a repair shop, then however long the repair takes.”
With two damaged vehicles, the fire department faces the scenario of either finding loaner fire trucks or doing without. The latter scenario presents a challenge, however, as when the number of calls for service exceed the number of available vehicles, the city must request assistance from other neighboring departments such as Fort Hood and Killeen.
The prospect of a loaner may not be good either, though.
“When the ladder truck goes to the shop, there is a high likelihood that we will not be able to find a loaner or rental to use as such we will be without,” Young said.
According to Pierce Manufacturing, a Wisconsin-based company that is part of the Oshkosh Corporation and makes fire trucks, ladder trucks are important to a fire department’s arsenal.
“Ladder fire trucks are ideal for rescue operations in tight quarters with a lot of overhead obstacles to overcome,” the manufacturing company said on its website.
The trucks can also be deployed on residential structure fires to provide a steady, focused stream of water on an area of the fire.
