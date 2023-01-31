Cove fire truck

A vehicle hit the back of a Copperas Cove fire truck Monday evening on State Highway 9. It is the second time in a month a fire truck has been hit on Highway 9.

 Courtesy | Copperas Cove Fire Department

For the second time in just over a month, a Copperas Cove fire truck was hit while responding to a separate accident on State Highway 9.

Around 4:45 p.m. Monday, a driver on Highway 9 hit the back of Copperas Cove Fire Department’s “Ladder 1” fire truck while it was assisting others involved in another accident.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.