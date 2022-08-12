The man who died after being taken out of a burning house in Copperas Cove last week has been identified as 56-year-old Joseph Hyatt, according to a preliminary autopsy report.
The cause and manner of death were pending, according to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences at Dallas.
