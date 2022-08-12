Cove fire

Fire damage can be seen from the upstairs of a house on January Street in Copperas Cove. Fire officials announced Wednesday that a man in his 50s died as the house was engulfed with heavy smoke last week.

 Thaddeus Imerman | Herald

The man who died after being taken out of a burning house in Copperas Cove last week has been identified as 56-year-old Joseph Hyatt, according to a preliminary autopsy report.

The cause and manner of death were pending, according to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences at Dallas.

