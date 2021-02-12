Copperas Cove’s Fishing in the Park, originally scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed, the city said in a news release Friday.
A new date is still to be determined.
As the weather clears and an alternate date is selected, the city “will release the information by way of a media release and postings to our various social media pages,” the release said.
Fishing in the Park is a free annual event at the pond in City Park, 1206 W. Ave. B, Copperas Cove.
All Texas Parks and Wildlife regulations will apply during the event when it is rescheduled, to include participants being 18 years of age or older, having a fishing license and each person having a limit of five trout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.