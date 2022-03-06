COPPERAS COVE — Contestants eyeing the crowns in the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program got a taste of what the pageant would be like on March 26. In a rehearsal for the big day, contestants learned how to walk across the stage, do “model T” poses, twirl, smile and make eye contact with the judges.
“They get to work one-on-one with our reigning titleholders who captured these crowns last year,” said Wendy Sledd, the program’s volunteer director. “Really this is to help them feel more comfortable come pageant day so they have got their confidence.”
Titleholders with the program have a platform of service and participate in myriad of community service projects in and around the city of Copperas Cove throughout the year.
This year’s titleholders have put in more than 10,000 hours of volunteer hours during their reign, Sledd said.
All of this year’s titleholders will “pass their crown” to the next winners on March 26. Two of the titleholders will be selected to be ambassadors for next year, however.
One of those who will be passing her crown is 54-year-old Renee Moore, who was this year’s Sr. Miss Five Hills. Moore’s platform of service was the Special Olympics.
She said her reign has been a fun one.
“It helped me find a different part of myself,” she said of being part of the program. “It helped me tap into some things about myself, too, so I loved that part.”
This year’s pageant has 65 contestants, Sledd said.
The pageant begins at 1 p.m. March 26 at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B.
