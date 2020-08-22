COPPERAS COVE — Sewing machines hummed Saturday at the Copperas Cove Senior Citizens Center as members of the Copperas Five Hills Royalty made peaceful mats for seniors. It was a service project headed by Senior Ms. Five Hills Dawn Hale.
The mats are intended to benefit seniors who are affected by Alzheimer’s disease and dementia by giving them something to keep their hands and minds engaged.
“With the pandemic going on right now, we can’t interact with our seniors at the nursing centers,” Hale said Saturday. “So this is a way for us to do something and be able to present it to them.”
The mats are generic table place mats adorned with things such as buttons, beads and zippers.
Some of the younger girls, such as Five Hills Junior Ambassador Hayley Sawyer, learned how to sew for the first time.
“Making the peaceful mats is very special to me, because sometimes the elderly people get bored and they don’t know what to do, so they could just pull out this mat and, well, busy their hands,” said the 9-year-old Sawyer.
Four other members of the royalty helped with making mats, some with the assistance of a parent or grandparent.
