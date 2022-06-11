COPPERAS COVE — Area residents didn’t mind the hot weather as hundreds of people piled into the Copperas Cove City Park for the fifth annual Copperas Cove Food Truck Festival. Food offerings ranged from barbecue to something with a little heat or something sweet. It was still 100 degrees outside when the festival started at 5 p.m. Saturday. It was slated to last until 10 p.m.
Though the heat didn’t seem to deter people, some sought the refuge of shade while waiting for food, as did Meg Almdale, who waited for pizza for her children from the Pizza Pieros food truck.
For Almdale, who brought her four children, it was their first year coming to the annual festival that is now in its fifth year.
“It got me out of having to cook,” Almdale said, laughing.
Having only been out at the Copperas Cove City Park for a short amount of time, Almdale said she was pleased to see so many food offerings.
“I mean, we had some things that we wanted, like funnel cake,” she said. “And I knew they (kids) were probably going to pick either hot dogs or pizza.”
Saturday’s festival drew a variety of food trucks — 23 in total — offering different food options.
Also enjoying the festivities were Shiella LeBlanc and her husband, Patrick. The LeBlancs were back for their third time.
“It’s always something different,” Shiella said. “It’s also, you know, just a way for us to get out.”
The LeBlancs admitted that they often try to visit new food trucks every year at the festival.
Saturday’s event wasn’t all about the food trucks, however, as more than two dozen general market vendors set up shop.
The LeBlanc family also visits the market vendors when they come to the Food Truck Festival.
“I like to buy hot sauces and stuff sometimes,” Patrick said, not long before his wife called him a “hot sauce connoisseur.”
Patrick also said he tends to gravitate more toward some of the stands that offer freshly made pickles.
Throughout the event, live entertainment played from Fester’s Stage amid the festival, including Taylor Branch and the Lonestar Ramblers.
