COPPERAS COVE — It’s a dream Copperas Cove High School senior Emma Moris has had since seventh grade. Moris wielded a whistle, gave commands and perched herself atop a director’s platform Friday morning, leading the Pride of Cove Marching Band in stretching exercises to get them limbered up.
“It’s like a dream come true to be able to wear the shirt and have the whistle,” Moris said during a brief reprieve after the band took a warmup lap around the high school parking lot, painted like a football field.
As Moris led the stretching, Copperas Cove Junior High band teacher Kenneth Marina methodically beat a metronome to ensure all movements were done with crisp timing. Marina could consistently be heard and seen providing correction, demonstrating proper technique and directing the band to do certain movements over again.
As they stretched, instruments glistened in the early morning sun, a fitting backdrop for the band as it walked through drills in preparation for the upcoming football and competition season.
Section leaders, captains and other drum majors also participated in the drills while keeping a watchful eye on their sections.
Holding the position of drum major has been a dream of Moris, she explained, since when she watched the band perform a choreographed competition show called “Taste of Italy.”
Drum majors direct the band while it is on the field performing before and during halftime of football games as well as when the band is in a competition.
As a drum major, Moris mentors not only underclassmen, but also her peers. One thing she and the other drum majors want to implement this year is ensuring all band members are truly enjoying themselves.
“(We) want them to realize that this is a community and a family, and we’re here to have fun and enjoy ourselves.”
Moris said being in the band and managing the rigors of the season produces a lot of sweat and long afternoons.
Jolene Travis, a band instructor at S.C. Lee Junior High School who helps with the marching band, said the band is regularly at competitions throughout the fall.
Beginning in October, which the school aptly calls “Bandtober,” the band is competing nearly every weekend, Travis explained.
This year’s competition show is one where audiences will likely recognize the songs being played, she said.
“It’s called ‘Miles From Home,’” Travis said. “It’s all about travel.”
Some of the songs that will be featured in the show include “Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver, “On the Road Again” by Willie Nelson and “Chasing Pavements” by Adele.
Though the band has only been practicing for a few days, Travis said she has noticed high morale.
“I’m mostly impressed by just how excited they are,” she said. “It’s really hot out, and it’s going to get hotter, and these kids are just so happy to be outside and, like, be having a normal season and teaching all these freshmen.”
Travis said the excitement she feels makes her job easier.
The Pride of Cove Marching Band will display its talents at Bulldawg Stadium on Aug. 26 when the football team begins its season against Georgetown.
