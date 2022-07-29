COPPERAS COVE — It’s a dream Copperas Cove High School senior Emma Moris has had since seventh grade. Moris wielded a whistle, gave commands and perched herself atop a director’s platform Friday morning, leading the Pride of Cove Marching Band in stretching exercises to get them limbered up.

“It’s like a dream come true to be able to wear the shirt and have the whistle,” Moris said during a brief reprieve after the band took a warmup lap around the high school parking lot, painted like a football field.

