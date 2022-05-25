High school students in Copperas Cove ISD have been given an early summer break. School officials had to cancel the final day of activities for the campus after a power outage was reported Wednesday morning.
The power outage forced an early closure of the campus Wednesday, and School Principal Jimmy Shuck said in a letter to parents that the problem would not be resolved for Thursday.
“CCISD Maintenance Department staff have continued to work on-site at the school to restore the power,” Shuck said. “However, we have not been able to procure the necessary parts to fully restore power before the start of school tomorrow.”
Students needing to return laptops, school uniforms or any other school items will do so at the cafeteria between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday.
The canceled days will not be made up and students do not need to return to campus.
Shuck said the campus is still expected to host senior breakfast for graduating seniors, and the panorama picture is still planned to be taken.
Graduation is scheduled for Friday evening at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton. Project Graduation, the celebration that follows the commencement ceremony, has been moved from the high school to the Copperas Cove Junior High School. Those attending should enter through the cafeteria on the side by Bulldawg Stadium.
