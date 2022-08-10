COPPERAS COVE — The campus of Copperas Cove High School teemed with students on Wednesday even though classes don’t begin until next week.
On the football practice field, whistles blared, coaches shouted and shoulder pads crunched and ground together. In the gym, volleyballs thudded against the floor and players cheered each other on in practice. In the parking lot where the marching band practices, the drumline constantly rapped out the cadence to keep the band on time.
Finally, inside the high school, new students remarked as they went through the halls getting a lay of the land and learning about clubs.
Copperas Cove ISD hosted its annual DawgHouse Welcome, an orientation of sorts for newcomers to the high school — most of which are freshmen.
“This is the first event that we are doing for the school year, and it is probably one of the biggest ones for our freshmen and our new-to-district students,” said Jessica Salazar, the student activities coordinator for the high school.
Salazar explained that prior to the event, upperclassmen are identified as group leaders for the tours around the campus, which gives the new students an opportunity to interact with their peers and begin creating friendships.
One of the students who volunteered for this year’s event was senior cheerleader Abigayl Rocha.
“I volunteered because as a freshman, I was very overwhelmed,” Rocha said. “So I want to help keep these freshmen at ease because it’s a very big experience transferring from middle school to high school.”
Rocha said some of the stressors for new freshmen, or newcomers in general, are that the layout of the campus can be confusing, and wondering where classes are can make things overwhelming.
But easing the stress of going from one class to another in a short amount of time is part of the purpose of the DawgHouse Welcome, according to Salazar.
“Once they do the tours, they realize you can walk to the other side (of the school) within the five minutes that are allotted (between each class),” Salazar said. “And I think once they get to experience that, they become more comfortable with it and take some of the stressors off of them.”
Getting to know the layout of the campus better was what incoming freshman Tyson Hart hoped to get from the event.
Hart also said he hopes to join the Gaming Club for students interested in playing video games.
“I like playing video games like ‘Valorant’ or playing my PS4, like ‘Call of Duty’ or ‘Apex,’” Hart said.
Hart explained that his approach to high school will be “to just go through it.”
This year’s freshman class is about 630 students, which district communications director Wendy Sledd said is one of the largest freshmen classes in the district’s history. School in the district starts Tuesday.
